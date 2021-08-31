Tata Motors has launched the new Tigor EV in India. This is the second car by the company to offer the Ziptron technology. Tata Nexon EV was the first to be offer the Ziptron technology.

The Tigor EV starts at a price of ₹11,99,000 (all prices ex-showroom). The car is available in three variants. The XM variant is priced at ₹12,49,000. The XZ+ has been launched at ₹12,99,000. The Tigor EV XZ+ variant is also offered in dual tone colour scheme which is priced at ₹13.14 lakh.

Tata Motors commenced bookings for the new Tigor EV at select dealerships at ₹21,000. The Tigor EV will be offered in two colours: Signature Teal and Daytona Grey.

View Full Image The XZ+ Dual Tone variant has been priced at ₹ 13,14 lakh.

Tata Tigor EV driving range, powertrain

Tigor EV has an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions). The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds for a zippy and exciting drive. It comes with 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

The Tigor EV has got an IP67 rated battery pack. The sedan comes with an 8 year and 1,60,000 KM battery and motor warranty. The Impact Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level. The new Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.

View Full Image Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors with the new Tata Tigor EV

Safety

In terms of safety, the Tigor EV gets a NCAP crash test rating of 4 stars with the standard 2 airbags. The 4 star rating is offered for adult (12.00 points out of 17.00) and child (37.24 points out of 49.00) occupant protection.

It is based on a proven platform with Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard.

In terms of other features, the Tigro EV gets electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, smart key with push-button start, portable charging cable, etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.