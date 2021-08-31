Tata Tigor EV launched in India. Price, safety features, variants, other details

The Tigor EV has got an IP67 rated battery pack. The sedan comes with an 8 year and 1,60,000 KM battery and motor warranty. The Impact Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level. The new Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.