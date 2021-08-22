Tata Tigor EV is ready to enter the Indian electronic vehicles market after the runaway success of Nexon EV. The upcoming Tigor EV was unveiled on August 18, Wednesday, and is set for launch on August 31. Ahead of the launch, bookings for the electric car are currently open.

The Tigor EV is expected to further strengthen Tata Motors' foothold in the EV market. It is likely to be priced lower than the Nexon EV, which could make it a popular choice among those looking to switch to electric mobility. Tata Motors will put a competitive price tag on the Tata Tigor EV, which will be declared on the launch day.

It will also be the second EV to get Tata Motors Ziptron architecture after the Nexon EV. Tata Tigor EV will be launched in a signature teal colour.

Here's a look at what we know so far about the Tata Tigor EV.

Performance

Equipped with the Ziptron technology, Tata Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. Tata says the EV does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Battery and range

Tata Tigor draws power from a 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which gets an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Tata Motors has promised 8 year and 160,000 km battery and motor warranty.

To make the battery safe during crashes, the car Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard. The Impact Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS – 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level.

The Tigor EV is compatible with widely accepted CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast charged as well as slow charged from any 15A plug point.

Tata Motors claims that Tigor EV could offer range of over 300 km, and even 350 km, according to Rushlane, but these figures have not been confirmed yet.

Booking and price

Bookings for Tata Tigor EV were opened right after it was unveiled at select dealerships. The EV could be booked for a token amount of ₹21,000.

The price details for the Tata Tigor EV are expected to be revealed at launch, but the electric sportback is expected to be priced competitively.

It is likely to be launched at a premium over the price of Tata Tigor, which starts at ₹5.65 lakh and goes up to ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

