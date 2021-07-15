Tata Motors announced Wednesday the launch of its new brand ‘Xpres’ exclusively aimed at fleet customers. The company will offer fleet-specific needs of safety, passenger comfort, and low cost of ownership under the ‘Xpres’ brand. The first car under the 'Xpres' brand will be an all-electric sedan called ‘XPRES-T’ EV, the updated version of Tata Tigor EV.

The updated Tata Xpres T EV will be offered in normal and extended range spec -a 16.5kWh pack in the standard and 21.5kWh in the extended-range model. Range options for the new Tata Tigor EV will be 165 kms and 213 kms, respectively (ARAI certified range under test conditions)).

Tata Motors will provide a standard AC charger that can fully recharge the smaller battery in eight hours while the larger unit takes 11.5 hours.

Using a 15kw fast charger, the batteries can be charged from 0- 80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins respectively using fast charging.

We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicle Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

Currently, we have over 1,700 electric sedans successfully operating in the fleet segment. The launch of our forthcoming 'XPRES-T' EV sedan, will create a new benchmark for urban shared mobility and will include a comprehensive captive charging solution provided by our partner, Tata Power. This will enable higher utilisation and increased income for our fleet customers," he added.

The company said that the all-new XPRES-T electric sedan will be soon available at select dealerships in the country for bookings.

Tata Motors plans to have 10 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in its domestic product portfolio by 2025 as it looks to drive its business model towards sustainable mobility going ahead, as per Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran.





