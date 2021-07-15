Tata Tigor EV to launch soon as Xpres-T EV. Check range, specs

Tata Motors announced Wednesday the launch of its new brand ‘Xpres’ exclusively aimed at fleet customers. The company will offer fleet-specific needs of safety, passenger comfort, and low cost of ownership under the ‘Xpres’ brand. The first car under the 'Xpres' brand will be an all-electric sedan called ‘XPRES-T’ EV, the updated version of Tata Tigor EV.