Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology launched: Check details inside2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 03:12 PM IST
- Tata Tigor XM iCNG is the company's most affordable variant which is priced at ₹50,000 lesser than the XZ model.
Listen to this article
Tata Motors has launched a new variant of Tigor iCNG. Dubbed as Tata Tigor XM iCNG model, it carries a price tag of ₹7,39,900. It is the third variant of Tata Tigor iCNG. It is currently offered in XZ and XZ+ variants. The new XM model is also the series most affordable one as it is ₹50,000 cheaper than the XZ trim.