Tata Motors has launched a new variant of Tigor iCNG. Dubbed as Tata Tigor XM iCNG model, it carries a price tag of ₹7,39,900. It is the third variant of Tata Tigor iCNG. It is currently offered in XZ and XZ+ variants. The new XM model is also the series most affordable one as it is ₹50,000 cheaper than the XZ trim.

Launching the new XM trim, Tata said that the iCNG models have received a good response from the Indian market. iCNG vehicle range provides some relief from the rising fuel prices. Tata Tigor is the only sedan-style car that comes in all petrol, diesel as well as CNG variants in both Manual as well as Automatic transmissions.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75% of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio."

“With the growing popularity of the Tigor iCNG and in line with our New Forever brand philosophy, the new Tigor XM iCNG will help us cater to new set of customers who have been wanting to experience our iCNG technology with an entry level trim. I am confident that this addition will further bolster our growth in this segment and the CNG space", he further added.

Tata Tigor XM iCNG features

Tata Tigor XM iCNG comes in four colour options- Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red. It is equipped with Harman Infotainment System with 4 speakers. Convenience features include power windows, central locking and rear parking sensors. Other features include LED tail lamps, wheel covers, a digital instrument cluster with a multi-information display and a manually adjustable ORVMs.

The car’s engine is a 1.2 litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit which is claimed to deliver 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The iCNG model is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.