Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology launched: Check details inside

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75% of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio."

