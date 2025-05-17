Tata.ev offers benefits up to ₹1.86 lakh on Curvv, Punch, Nexon and Tiago EVs2 min read . Updated: 17 May 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Tata.ev has launched discounts up to ₹1.86 lakh across its EV range, celebrating over 2 lakh sales.
Tata.ev has introduced discounts reaching up to ₹1.86 lakh across its EV lineup, which includes the Tata Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Tiago EV. This promotional offer celebrates the achievement of over 2 lakh EV sales.
As part of the offer, the automaker provides exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000 and a complimentary home charger with installation. Customers can also benefit from six months of free charging, applicable only on Tata Power chargers for the Curvv EV and Nexon EV. In addition, options for zero down payment and 100 per cent on-road financing are available.
Special upgrade incentives are extended to TATA.ev owners, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and TATA Group employees. The offer is also accessible through GeM, CSD and KPKB platforms, enhancing opportunities for customers to benefit from these exclusive offerings.
Tata Curvv EV
With this promotion, the Tata Curvv EV has benefits amounting to ₹1.71 lakh. Launched in September 2024, the Curvv EV is the newest addition to the Tata.ev family, with pricing ranging from ₹17.49 lakh to ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Dark Edition model.
The Curvv EV utilises the automaker’s Acti.ev platform, shared with the new Punch EV. It offers two battery pack choices: 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The 45 kWh version promises a range of 502 km, while the 55 kWh version delivers up to 585 km on a single charge. The 45 kWh variant features a lower capacity motor producing 110 kW (147 bhp), while the 55 kWh model generates 123 kW (165 bhp), both achieving a peak torque of 215 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV
The Tata Nexon EV is available with benefits up to ₹1.41 lakh, making it one of the top electric vehicles in the Indian market. It offers two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 30 kWh.
According to Tata Motors, the Nexon EV with the 45 kWh battery can achieve a range of up to 489 kilometres on a single charge. Additionally, Tata Motors states that the Nexon EV 45 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes using a 60 kW fast charger.
On the other hand, the Nexon EV MR with a 30 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 275 km and can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 56 minutes. Prices for the Nexon EV range from ₹12.49 lakh to ₹17.19 lakh, ex-showroom, for the Red Dark Edition.
Tata Punch EV
Benefits for the Tata Punch EV amount to up to ₹1.20 lakh, with pricing between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch EV offers options for both a 25 kWh and a 35 kWh battery pack.
The 25 kWh version produces 80 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of maximum torque, while the Long Range version features a more potent motor delivering 120 bhp of peak power and 190 Nm of maximum torque. The Punch EV promises a range of up to 365 kilometres on a single charge.
Tata Tiago EV
The Tata Tiago EV stands out as one of the most affordable electric vehicles in India, now available with benefits worth up to ₹1.30 lakh. The recently updated electric hatchback is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The XE MR and XT MR trims are priced at ₹7.99 lakh and ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 315 km on a full charge.