Tata.ev has introduced discounts reaching up to ₹1.86 lakh across its EV lineup, which includes the Tata Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Tiago EV. This promotional offer celebrates the achievement of over 2 lakh EV sales.

As part of the offer, the automaker provides exchange benefits of up to ₹50,000 and a complimentary home charger with installation. Customers can also benefit from six months of free charging, applicable only on Tata Power chargers for the Curvv EV and Nexon EV. In addition, options for zero down payment and 100 per cent on-road financing are available.

Special upgrade incentives are extended to TATA.ev owners, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and TATA Group employees. The offer is also accessible through GeM, CSD and KPKB platforms, enhancing opportunities for customers to benefit from these exclusive offerings.