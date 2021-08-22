Tata Motors has made the Tata HBX official, hinting towards a launch very soon. The HBX concept was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and Tata has decided to go ahead and officially christen the car as Tata HBX. The car was also codenamed Hornbill.

The Indian car manufacturer shared a teaser video for the new car. By the looks of the car in the teaser, we can safely assume that Tata will carry forward design cues from the concept car.

In the post shared by Tata Motors Cars, the tweet said, “It's Showtime! The most awaited SUV now has a name. Stay tuned. #TataMotors #HBX #ComingSoon"

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.