Home >Auto News >Tata Motors reveals first glimpse of new micro SUV Tata HBX. Watch video

Tata Motors reveals first glimpse of new micro SUV Tata HBX. Watch video

Tata HBX micro SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2020
1 min read . 12:28 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • By the looks of the car in the teaser, we can safely assume that Tata will carry forward design cues from the concept car

Tata Motors has made the Tata HBX official, hinting towards a launch very soon. The HBX concept was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and Tata has decided to go ahead and officially christen the car as Tata HBX. The car was also codenamed Hornbill.  

The Indian car manufacturer shared a teaser video for the new car. By the looks of the car in the teaser, we can safely assume that Tata will carry forward design cues from the concept car. 

In the post shared by Tata Motors Cars, the tweet said, “It's Showtime! The most awaited SUV now has a name. Stay tuned. #TataMotors #HBX #ComingSoon"

