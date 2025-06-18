Tata's Agratas targets FY2027 to begin cell production in UK, clarifies timeline
Summary
Despite two analyst notes suggesting that the production at the plants will begin by 2027, a Tata spokesperson clarified that the project remains on track to meet its deadlines.
Tata Group's battery business Agratas expects to begin production of lithium-ion batteries needed to power electric vehicles in the UK by the 2027 financial year. The Mumbai-based conglomerate is looking to reduce dependence on China for the critical component.
