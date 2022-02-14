Tata’s new SUV Punch Kaziranga Edition to go under the hammer at IPL 2022

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata taking over IPL is not just a game but the homegrown car maker has found a new way to attract more buyers for its SUV Tata Punch in a new avatar. Tata is now the prime sponsor of IPL 2022 and it has developed a special edition Tata Punch to celebrate it. The new compact SUV Punch will be known as Kaziranga edition. Tata Punch Kaziranga edition will be auctioned during the upcoming IPL 2022 tournament.

Kaziranga National Park is an animal reserve located in the state of Assam known for its powerful one-horned Rhinoceros. The Tata SUV Punch Kaziranga edition is inspired by those Rhinos and thus will be a powerful driver in its segment.

The registration for the Tata Punch Kaziranga SUV is already live and you can do it on the company's website.

“Aggressive, capable, and beautiful, the new Punch Kaziranga is made for the untamed outdoors. It's an unstoppable force on rough terrains, backed by an equally tough build quality. It possesses the spirit of the wild. Its design impresses those who are hard to impress. Unrestrained from the outside, yet warm, inviting, and earthy from the inside," said Tata Motors.

The Kaziranga edition of the Tata Punch comes with a special Rhino badge that has been placed inside the rear windscreen and glovebox. It has been designed in the Meteor Broze colour theme matching the off-road terrain of the national park.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition will be powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine is capable of producing 85bhp at 6000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3300rpm. There is no information whether the engine in this special edition model will come mated to the manual or the automatic gearbox.

Tata SUV Punch has achieved 5-star crash test rating by Global NCAP.