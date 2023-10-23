Tax cut: Toyota lobbies government reduction in hybrid-car taxes to 37%
The company argues that the difference in taxes on petrol vehicles (48 percent) and hybrid vehicles (43 percent) is insufficient given the environmental benefits of the latter. Electric vehicles (EVs) for perspective face 5 percent tax in India.
Toyota Motor is lobbying the government to cut taxes on hybrid vehicles by 21 percent – one-fifth lower than the current tax rate, Reuters reported citing a company letter. The Japanese auto major is arguing that hybrid cars should receive some policy incentive as they are far less polluting than petrol cars.