Tax cut: Toyota lobbies government reduction in hybrid-car taxes to 37%

Toyota Motor is lobbying the government to cut taxes on hybrid vehicles by 21 percent – one-fifth lower than the current tax rate, Reuters reported citing a company letter. The Japanese auto major is arguing that hybrid cars should receive some policy incentive as they are far less polluting than petrol cars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company argues that the difference in taxes on petrol vehicles (48 percent) and hybrid vehicles (43 percent) is insufficient given the environmental benefits of the latter. Electric vehicles (EVs) for perspective face 5 percent tax in India. The government seems keen on promoting EVs, but Toyota is looking to expand production of hybrid vehicles to meet demand.

According to the letter by Toyota's India country head, Vikram Gulati to the Niti Aayog on September 20, the world's largest auto maker is lobbying for a 11 percentage points tax differential for hybrid vehicles and 14 points for flex-hybrid options against petrol cars. This would bring the tax for hybrids to 37 percent and flex hybrids to 34 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has also asked for a government incentive scheme to discount buyers of hybrid vehicles, similar to that given to EV buyers.

Hybrid Push Toyota is facing flak from climate activists and investors for pushing its hybrid models, which it justifies as making better sense in markets with less developed EV infrastructure, the report added.

The company and Niti Aayog did not comment on the letter. But the auto major told Reuters that a combination of EVs and hybrids is the “most optimal way" to protect the environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

