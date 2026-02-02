Tayron R-Line to Taigun facelift, 5 cars Volkswagen will launch in India in 2026

Volkswagen India has revealed its product strategy for CY2026. The German auto giant is clearly taking an aggressive product strategy for the Indian passenger vehicle market in calendar year. The automaker has confirmed its plans to bring in five new models in the Indian market in 2026. These car launches will take place across the year. These will include both completely new models as well as facelifted iterations of existing models.

Here is a quick look at the five cars that Volkswagen is planning to launch in India in 2026.

Volkswagen takes aggressive product strategy in CY2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line The most interesting car from the brand to launch in India in 2026 is the Tayron R-Line. It has already been unveiled in the country. This is going to be the first launch from Volkswagen in India in 2026. Upon launch, it will be positioned above the Tiguan R-Line in the automaker's product lineup. This seven-seater SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 201 bhp power and 320 Nm of torque.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift The Volkswagen Taigun is slated to receive a facelift. The test mule has been spotted testing in the country multiple times. It will come with a revised design, new colours, and an updated feature list. Powering the SUV will be the 1.0-litre petrol engine, while there would be a new eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This will replace the existing six-speed automatic unit.

Volkswagen Virtus facelift The Volkswagen Virtus sedan is also slated to receive its first mid-cycle update in 2026. Similar to the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, the Virtus sedan will come with a revised exterior styling, a refreshed interior theme, and additional features. Mechanically, it would remain unchanged though. In that case, it will continue to be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engine options.

Volkswagen ID Polo

A very interesting product, the OEM is gearing up to bring in India is the ID Polo, which will mark the comeback of the iconic Volkswagen Polo nomenclature in the country, but in an electric avatar. The Volkswagen ID Polo has been teased globally. It gets a 37 kWh and a 52 kWh battery pack, with the larger pack offering a range of up to 450 km on a single charge. Underpinning the EV is Volkswagen's MEV Plus architecture. It will come featuring a FWD layout and dimensionally it will measure slightly bigger than the older ICE-driven Polo.

New sub-four-metre SUV Volkswagen is also ready to enter the sub-four-metre SUV segment in India this year. The upcoming sub-compact SUV is expected to be based on the same platform as Skoda Kylaq. It could be the leading revenue churner for the brand considering the Indian consumers' increasing preference for SUVs and the practicality and affordability of compact and sub-compact models. Powering this model would be a 1.0-itre petrol engine, while it would come packed with a host of modern equipments.