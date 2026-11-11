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Tej Pratap Yadav shows off Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in Patna, says ‘My Style, My Swag’ | Watch

Tej Pratap Yadav shared an Instagram video of riding his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R through the streets of Patna, calling it his favourite motorcycle.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published11 Nov 2026, 02:30 PM IST
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Tej Pratap Yadav shared an Instagram video of himself riding his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.
Tej Pratap Yadav shared an Instagram video of himself riding his Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.
AI Quick Read

Tej Pratap Yadav, leader of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD), shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing himself riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on the streets of Patna, Bihar. Calling it his “favourite bike”, the politician said the supersport motorcycle remains close to his heart.

In the post, Yadav said he had returned to riding after a long break and described the experience as exciting, bringing back old memories. The video shows him on the green Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, which he reportedly bought in 2025.

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Yadav captioned the video, “MY FAVOURITE BIKE, MY STYLE, MY SWAG!” He said that going around the streets of Patna had brought him a fresh sense of excitement and freedom.

He added that motorcycling was not just his hobby, but a passion and a way of life. The video was posted on his official Instagram page and has attracted attention from social media users.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Engine and performance

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a supersport motorcycle powered by a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four-cylinder engine. The motor generates 127 hp and is mated to a transmission with a quickshifter for quicker gear shifts.

The motorcycle gets dual 310 mm semi-floating front disc brakes and a 220 mm rear disc brake. These are designed to offer effective braking during high-speed riding.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Features and India price

The Ninja ZX-6R has four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. It also includes three levels of traction control, two-channel ABS and Kawasaki's Intelligent Braking System. Other equipment includes a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The advantages of these features are that the rider can fine-tune the motorcycle's power based on the road and riding conditions.

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The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is available in India for 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The final on-road price varies by city and applicable charges.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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