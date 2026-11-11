Tej Pratap Yadav shows off Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in Patna, says ‘My Style, My Swag’ | Watch

Tej Pratap Yadav, leader of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD), shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing himself riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R on the streets of Patna, Bihar. Calling it his “favourite bike”, the politician said the supersport motorcycle remains close to his heart.
₹ 12.49 Lakhs
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In the post, Yadav said he had returned to riding after a long break and described the experience as exciting, bringing back old memories. The video shows him on the green Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, which he reportedly bought in 2025.
Yadav captioned the video, “MY FAVOURITE BIKE, MY STYLE, MY SWAG!” He said that going around the streets of Patna had brought him a fresh sense of excitement and freedom.
He added that motorcycling was not just his hobby, but a passion and a way of life. The video was posted on his official Instagram page and has attracted attention from social media users.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a supersport motorcycle powered by a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four-cylinder engine. The motor generates 127 hp and is mated to a transmission with a quickshifter for quicker gear shifts.
The motorcycle gets dual 310 mm semi-floating front disc brakes and a 220 mm rear disc brake. These are designed to offer effective braking during high-speed riding.
The Ninja ZX-6R has four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. It also includes three levels of traction control, two-channel ABS and Kawasaki's Intelligent Braking System. Other equipment includes a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The advantages of these features are that the rider can fine-tune the motorcycle's power based on the road and riding conditions.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is available in India for ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The final on-road price varies by city and applicable charges.