Tesla and the metaverse

It will be easier and more fun to go places artificially. In the metaverse, you can arrive instantly, or if you want the experience of traveling, arrive at any speed. If you feel like having an accident on the way, you can. If you want to experience a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, feel free, just for fun. If you want to drive through New York City at 200 mph, you can. Cher can be waving at you from every corner. A parade of brontosauruses can be waiting to cross at the next light.