Tesla announces price hike across its range. Details

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Tesla is going to raise the price between 3 to 5 per cent

Tesla has decided to increase the costs of its electric cars due to rising input costs. The Elon Musk-owned EV maker, Tesla, is going to raise the price between 3 to 5 per cent. This is the second such price hike within two weeks. Last week, Tesla announced the raise in the prices of certain cars in US and Chinese market. It hiked the prices of Model 3 and Y in the US on March 9 followed by China next day.

Tesla does not sell in India now but this price hike could hint that other OEMs could follow the same path due to rising material costs.

According to Bloomberg, the cheapest Model 3 in the U.S. is now $46,990 (nearly 36 lakh), according to Tesla’s website. The company raised prices by 3% to 5% in both the U.S. and China, Dan Levy, a Credit Suisse analyst, said in a note to clients.

“Musk tweeted earlier this week that both Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. were seeing “significant" inflation in raw materials and logistics," wrote Bloomberg

