Tesla begins charging services in India: Supercharger vs Destination charger cost breakdown

Elon Musk’s Tesla has officially launched its first Supercharger station in India, marking a significant step in its entry into the country’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure space.

According to a PTI report, the new station, located at One BKC in Mumbai, is equipped with four V4 Supercharger stalls and four 11 kW AC Destination Chargers. This installation is the first of eight such facilities the company intends to roll out across India in the coming months.

The report highlights that the V4 Superchargers support a peak charging speed of 250 kW and are priced at ₹24 per kWh. For Tesla Model Y users, this translates to an estimated ₹1,800 for a full charge on the Standard variant, and upwards of ₹2,000 for the Long Range model. The slower Destination Chargers, meanwhile, are priced at ₹14 per kWh, offering a more affordable albeit time-consuming alternative.

Tesla claims its Superchargers can deliver up to 267 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes under optimal conditions. However, actual charging speeds may vary based on battery condition and temperature. The Model Y’s navigation system also includes the ability to locate the nearest Supercharger and automatically precondition the battery en route for more efficient charging.

Notably, the BKC station is owned and operated by Tesla and boasts an uptime of 99.95 per cent, indicating near-continuous availability.

The company has also confirmed plans to expand its charging network in the Mumbai metropolitan area, with new stations expected in Lower Parel, Thane, and Navi Mumbai by September. Additionally, Tesla is preparing to open its second experience centre in India, this time in Delhi, alongside new charging stations planned for Aerocity, Noida, and Gurugram.