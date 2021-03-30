1 min read.Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 06:52 AM ISTBloomberg
Tesla Inc. can move forward with a lawsuit claiming that Rivian Automotive Inc. stole its trade secrets with the help of former employees of the electric carmaker.
In a tentative ruling Monday, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge William Monahan declined Rivian’s request to throw out a misappropriation of trade secrets claim. Monahan agreed to dismiss Rivian’s intentional interference in contract claim, saying the trade secrets part covered that.