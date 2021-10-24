Tesla is going beyond the reach of people in United States. The new-age car maker has increased the prices of its entire range of Electric Vehicles (EV) across US market and has also extended the waiting period for some of its cars.

Tesla has increased the price of its Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range variants by $5,000, the electric-car maker's website showed on Saturday. The Model X Long Range and Model S Long Range now sell for $104,990 and $94,990 respectively. Prices for the Model Y Long Range and Model 3 Standard Range Plus rose by $2,000, to $56,990 and $43,990 respectively.

Recently, Tesla announced a price hike for its cars in the Chinese market as well.

The EV-major Model 3 compact sedan's Standard Range Plus variant has seen at least a five per cent price hike by $2,000. The car's waiting period is now almost a year. This means consumers who are now buying the Model 3 SR+ will have to wait till September 2022 to get the car in their garage.

This is not the first time Tesla has increased the price of its electric cars in recent times. Since December 2020, Tesla has increased the price of Model 3 SR+ by nearly 21 per cent or $7,500. Clearly, the carmaker is making its most affordable offering less and less affordable with every price hike.

Other EVs such as Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, Model S Long Range AWD and Model X Long Range AWD too have witnessed a price hike by up to 5.6 per cent. The Tesla Model Y Long Range EV has seen multiple price hikes in 2021. In between January and July only, it witnessed price gone up by six times.

The latest price hike for all the electric cars is suspected because of increased raw material costs and other input costs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.