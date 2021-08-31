American electric vehicle company Tesla is closer to making its official debut in India after it received approval to make or import four models. Tesla has had its vehicles certified as being roadworthy in India, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

“The tests ensure the vehicle matches the requirements of the Indian market in terms of emission and safety and road worthiness," according to the site. A Tesla fan club earlier tweeted about the development, saying the cars were probably Model 3 and Model Y variants.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month tweeted that import duties in India are among the highest in the world and the nation treats clean energy vehicles the same as gasoline, which isn’t consistent with its climate goals. The billionaire has said a factory in India is “quite likely" if the California-based carmaker can first test the waters by importing vehicles.

Gaining a foothold in the Indian car market won’t be easy considering EVs account for only 1% of the nation’s annual car sales and Tesla’s automobiles are very expensive. Scant charging infrastructure and a lack of financing for companies wanting to develop electric cars are other reasons why India is behind in the electric shift.

The country’s high tax regime is another roadblock.

