Tesla considers $775 million Texas factory expansion2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Auto maker’s plans include new construction projects related to car and battery-cell operations
Auto maker’s plans include new construction projects related to car and battery-cell operations
Tesla Inc. is considering more than $775 million in expansions at its electric-vehicle plant near Austin, Texas, an indication the auto maker is maintaining production growth ambitions in the face of Wall Street concerns over demand for its cars.