Tesla considers $775 million Texas factory expansion

Tesla last week reported vehicle deliveries for 2022 that fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Those estimates had already come down after the car maker signaled in October it would ship fewer vehicles than it had originally targeted. Those numbers, coupled with incentives Tesla offered in the U.S. to get buyers to take delivery of vehicles before year-end, have spurred investor concerns that demand for its vehicles may be softening.

