Tesla cut prices, but some buyers won’t get EV tax credit

Taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income of $150,000 for individuals, or $300,000 for joint filers, can no longer claim the tax credit. This limit can be based on either your modified AGI for the year that you drive the vehicle off the lot, or for the preceding year, according to the Internal Revenue Service. If you’re above the income limits for 2023, but had a lower income in 2022, you could still qualify.

