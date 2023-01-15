Tesla cut prices, but some buyers won’t get EV tax credit
New IRS income limits for the federal $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit kicked in Jan. 1
Tesla Inc.’s decision to drop the price on several of its models will enable more buyers to qualify for a $7,500 federal electric-vehicle tax credit, but there is a catch: new income limits that kicked in Jan. 1.
EV tax credits were created in 2009, but late last year, the government changed many of the rules. It removed a cap on the number of vehicles sold per manufacturer, and added restrictions based on the vehicle price, place of manufacturer and taxpayer income.
Taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income of $150,000 for individuals, or $300,000 for joint filers, can no longer claim the tax credit. This limit can be based on either your modified AGI for the year that you drive the vehicle off the lot, or for the preceding year, according to the Internal Revenue Service. If you’re above the income limits for 2023, but had a lower income in 2022, you could still qualify.
The credits are meant to be an incentive for car buyers to go electric, but the changes are confusing for buyers to navigate, especially since they are still in flux.
“There’s a list of gotchas to watch out for," says Claudia Hill, an enrolled tax agent in Cupertino, Calif., who says she is getting lots of questions in her tax practice about the changes to EV credits Congress put in place in last summer’s energy bill.
“So many people don’t know that these are income sensitive," she says.
The income limits apply to vehicles “placed in service" starting Jan. 1, meaning the date you start using it. So if you purchase an EV this year, the income limits apply. If you purchased an EV last year, but didn’t take delivery until this year, the income limits apply too, says Mark Luscombe, a federal tax analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.
Many of the new rules make it more difficult for taxpayers to claim the credit. Vehicles must be assembled in North America, and the manufacturer’s suggested retail price cannot exceed $80,000 for vans, SUVs and picks-ups or $55,000 for all other vehicles.
Tesla slashed the price of its baseline Model Y crossover to $52,990, and cut the price of a high-performance version of its Model 3 sedan to $53,990.
A tax credit reduces your income tax dollar for dollar, so the EV credit is like getting up to $7,500 off the purchase price of your car. The credit is nonrefundable, meaning you won’t get a tax refund for any unused portion of the credit, and you can’t carry it over to use on a future tax return.
One change that helped Tesla, General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. was that as of Jan. 1, Congress dropped the old cap that exempted vehicles from the credit once a certain number were sold. Tesla was the first manufacturer to reach that cap of 200,000.
When the cap was lifted for 2023, some buyers canceled vehicle orders last fall, thinking they could qualify come Jan. 1, Ms. Hill said. For higher-income customers, however, they may still be ineligible.
The IRS is still working on guidance around the new law, and recently disclosed that it is delaying details on rules around electric-vehicle battery requirements until March. Meanwhile, the IRS has a list of “Manufacturers and Models for New Qualified Clean Vehicles Purchased In 2023" on its website. And it issued a 10-page fact sheet in late December.