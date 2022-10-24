Tesla cuts China prices, partly reversing previous increases2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 09:23 AM IST
The US-based electric vehicle pioneer lowered the price of its locally-built basic Model 3 to 265,900 yuan from 279,900 yuan
Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.