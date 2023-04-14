Tesla cuts prices for its electric vehicles, raises concerns about profit margin

Tesla has expanded its global discount drive by reducing prices for its electric vehicles in Europe, Israel, and Singapore. The move, which began in China in January, has raised concerns about the company's industry-leading profit margin. On Friday, Tesla announced the price cut, which could affect its profitability in the short term, but may also help it maintain its market share and increase sales in these regions.

Despite offering discounts in several markets, including the United States, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, Tesla reported a modest four percent increase in first-quarter deliveries compared to the previous quarter. This comes as the company aims to stimulate demand and increase sales. Following the release of this disappointing delivery data, Tesla announced its fifth vehicle price reduction of the year in the U.S. market. This move comes ahead of Washington's plan to implement stricter standards that will limit tax credits for electric vehicles.

The world's most valuable automaker, Tesla, fell short of CEO Elon Musk's delivery target of 50% growth in 2022 and instead achieved a 40 percent increase due to logistical challenges and a slowdown in demand. In response to this, Tesla announced price cuts on Friday in several European markets, including Germany and France.

The company attributed this move to its efforts to scale up and improve its production capacity in order to meet demand and maintain its market position.

Tesla has announced price cuts for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Germany, Singapore, and Israel. In Germany, the price reduction ranges from 4.5 percent to 9.8 percent, marking the second such move this year after a price cut of 1-17 percent in January. In Singapore, the price reduction ranges from 4.3 percent to five percent. In Israel, the base price of the rear-wheel drive Model 3 has been slashed by 25%, following the initial round of global price cuts in January.

CEO Elon Musk has emphasized Tesla's strategy of reducing prices to drive demand, and has claimed success in boosting orders with the discounts offered in January. In the United States, Tesla has cut the base price of its Model 3 by a total of 11 percent since the beginning of the year, with a 20 percent reduction on the base Model Y. Tesla's first-quarter results are due to be reported next week.

(With inputs from Reuters)