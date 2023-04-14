Tesla cuts prices for its electric vehicles, raises concerns about profit margin

Tesla cuts prices for its electric vehicles, raises concerns about profit margin2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 03:58 PM IST
- Tesla has announced price cuts for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Germany, Singapore, and Israel. In Germany, the price reduction ranges from 4.5 percent to 9.8 percent, marking the second such move this year after a price cut of 1-17 percent in January.
Tesla has expanded its global discount drive by reducing prices for its electric vehicles in Europe, Israel, and Singapore. The move, which began in China in January, has raised concerns about the company's industry-leading profit margin. On Friday, Tesla announced the price cut, which could affect its profitability in the short term, but may also help it maintain its market share and increase sales in these regions.
