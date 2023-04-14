Tesla cuts prices for its electric vehicles, raises concerns about profit margin

Despite offering discounts in several markets, including the United States, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, Tesla reported a modest four percent increase in first-quarter deliveries compared to the previous quarter. This comes as the company aims to stimulate demand and increase sales. Following the release of this disappointing delivery data, Tesla announced its fifth vehicle price reduction of the year in the U.S. market. This move comes ahead of Washington's plan to implement stricter standards that will limit tax credits for electric vehicles.