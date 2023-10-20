Tesla has confirmed that deliveries are scheduled to commence on November 30th. The delivery event is set to take place at Tesla's Gigafactory located in Austin, Texas. Upon its release, the Cybertruck will enter into competition with the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and the Ford F-150 Lightning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Cybertruck is anticipated to come in three versions. These will include a single-motor, rear-wheel drive variant as the most budget-friendly option, a dual-motor version featuring all-wheel drive, and a top-tier tri-motor version, which will be the most powerful choice.

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck boasts a cargo bed capable of accommodating up to 1,580 kg, and the bed measures 3.2 meters in length for reference. In addition to the bed capacity, the towing capabilities of the pickup truck vary by variant. The single-motor version can tow up to 3,400 kg, the dual-motor version offers a towing capacity of 4,500 kg, while the top-tier triple-motor version can pull a maximum of 6,300 kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by HT Auto, a fleet of nine Tesla Cybertrucks was recently sighted at Giga Texas, the location where the electric vehicle manufacturer is constructing the all-electric pickup truck. Since its initial unveiling, Tesla has introduced numerous alterations to the Cybertruck, all while retaining the distinctive sharp and angular design language that has generated significant debate.

In addition to announcing the delivery date, Tesla took to Twitter to confirm that the production of the Cybertruck remains on schedule for later this year. Elon Musk mentioned during Tesla's Q3 earnings call that increasing the production of the Cybertruck presents a significant challenge. Bookings for the Cybertruck are still available, but it appears that the waiting period is expected to be quite extensive.

The Cybertruck is arguably one of the most highly anticipated vehicles from Tesla. This electric pickup truck made its initial debut in November 2019, with an initial projected delivery date set for 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

