Tesla's new gigafactory in America came up with other important announcements as well. The much awaited Tesla Cybertruck will be launched in 2023, announced Elon Musk. The CEO of the largest EV maker on April 7 made this important announcement at the inauguration of a new Tesla’s gigafactory in Austin, Texas. This is the fifth gigafactory for the US-based EV major. Recently, Tesla opened a giant EV manufacturing unit near Berlin.

The new EV manufacturing unit of Tesla is expected to drive the Model Y first this year and in 2023 the Cybretruck will make its way. The Tesla’s Cybertruck was announced way back in 2019.

Elon Musk, during the Cyber Rodeo event, presented the mini version of the Cybertruck, "Who needs handles. The car can tell that you're there and it just knows that it needs to open." The mini version was showcased without door handles but with headlight and side mirrors.

