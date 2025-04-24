Tesla Cybertruck spotted on Mumbai outskirts: What’s the buzz all about?

In a development sparking renewed excitement around Tesla’s entry into the Indian market, a Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted on the outskirts of Mumbai. The vehicle, seen without any camouflage, was captured in a photo shared by a user on social media platform X, fuelling speculation about Tesla's future plans for India.

According to the post, the Cybertruck may have been temporarily imported from Dubai, where many Indians have been known to bring in high-end vehicles for short durations. While Tesla has not officially announced plans to launch the Cybertruck in India, this sighting comes shortly after the Model Y prototype was seen undergoing testing on Indian roads, signalling growing activity by the electric vehicle (EV) giant in the country.

Tesla is expected to begin its India journey with the Model 3 and Model Y, aligning with reports of a more affordable version of the Model Y being in development—although its launch appears to be delayed. The Cybertruck, with its futuristic design and massive performance figures, remains absent from the company's current Indian rollout strategy.

Also Read | Tesla Model Y spotted testing in India ahead of alleged launch

Crafted from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, the Cybertruck’s unique exoskeleton and angular, cyberpunk aesthetics set it apart from traditional pickup trucks. It features armoured glass, an adaptive air suspension system for variable ride height, and a distinctive minimalist interior with a 17-inch touchscreen and six-seat configuration. A lockable vault bed with 100 cubic feet of storage adds to its utilitarian appeal.

Under the bonnet, the Cybertruck offers single, dual, and tri-motor all-wheel-drive options. The tri-motor variant is particularly noteworthy, boasting acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds, a range of over 805 kilometres, and a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds.