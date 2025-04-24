Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Tesla Cybertruck spotted on Mumbai outskirts: What's the buzz all about?

Tesla Cybertruck spotted on Mumbai outskirts: What's the buzz all about?

Written By Govind Choudhary

Tesla plans to launch the Model 3 and Model Y in India, with a more affordable Model Y in development. The Cybertruck, known for its unique design and performance features, is not part of the initial rollout but has sparked discussions about Tesla's EV ambitions in India.

According to the post, the Cybertruck may have been temporarily imported from Dubai, where many Indians have been known to bring in high-end vehicles for short durations.

In a development sparking renewed excitement around Tesla’s entry into the Indian market, a Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted on the outskirts of Mumbai. The vehicle, seen without any camouflage, was captured in a photo shared by a user on social media platform X, fuelling speculation about Tesla's future plans for India.

According to the post, the Cybertruck may have been temporarily imported from Dubai, where many Indians have been known to bring in high-end vehicles for short durations. While Tesla has not officially announced plans to launch the Cybertruck in India, this sighting comes shortly after the Model Y prototype was seen undergoing testing on Indian roads, signalling growing activity by the electric vehicle (EV) giant in the country.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Tesla Model Y

₹ 70 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Kia EV6

₹ 65.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mercedes-Benz EQB

₹ 72.2 - 78.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG Cyberster

₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 67.2 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

BMW iX1

₹ 66.9 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tesla is expected to begin its India journey with the Model 3 and Model Y, aligning with reports of a more affordable version of the Model Y being in development—although its launch appears to be delayed. The Cybertruck, with its futuristic design and massive performance figures, remains absent from the company's current Indian rollout strategy.

Crafted from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, the Cybertruck’s unique exoskeleton and angular, cyberpunk aesthetics set it apart from traditional pickup trucks. It features armoured glass, an adaptive air suspension system for variable ride height, and a distinctive minimalist interior with a 17-inch touchscreen and six-seat configuration. A lockable vault bed with 100 cubic feet of storage adds to its utilitarian appeal.

Under the bonnet, the Cybertruck offers single, dual, and tri-motor all-wheel-drive options. The tri-motor variant is particularly noteworthy, boasting acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds, a range of over 805 kilometres, and a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds.

Though its appearance in India may be temporary, the Cybertruck’s arrival has undoubtedly stirred conversations around Tesla’s ambitions and the evolving EV landscape in India.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.