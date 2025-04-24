Tesla plans to launch the Model 3 and Model Y in India, with a more affordable Model Y in development. The Cybertruck, known for its unique design and performance features, is not part of the initial rollout but has sparked discussions about Tesla's EV ambitions in India.

In a development sparking renewed excitement around Tesla’s entry into the Indian market, a Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted on the outskirts of Mumbai. The vehicle, seen without any camouflage, was captured in a photo shared by a user on social media platform X, fuelling speculation about Tesla's future plans for India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla is expected to begin its India journey with the Model 3 and Model Y, aligning with reports of a more affordable version of the Model Y being in development—although its launch appears to be delayed. The Cybertruck, with its futuristic design and massive performance figures, remains absent from the company's current Indian rollout strategy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crafted from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, the Cybertruck’s unique exoskeleton and angular, cyberpunk aesthetics set it apart from traditional pickup trucks. It features armoured glass, an adaptive air suspension system for variable ride height, and a distinctive minimalist interior with a 17-inch touchscreen and six-seat configuration. A lockable vault bed with 100 cubic feet of storage adds to its utilitarian appeal.

Under the bonnet, the Cybertruck offers single, dual, and tri-motor all-wheel-drive options. The tri-motor variant is particularly noteworthy, boasting acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds, a range of over 805 kilometres, and a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds.