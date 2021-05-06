Tesla developing data platform for car owners in China

Tesla developing data platform for car owners in China1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
BEIJING: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said it was developing a data platform for car owners in China to access data generated by their vehicles.
Tesla is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It aims to launch the data platform this year, it said in a statement.
Automakers have been equipping more vehicles with cameras and sensors to capture images of a car's surroundings. Control of use, sending and storage of these images is a fast-emerging challenge for the industry and regulators worldwide.
China published draft rules to ensure the security of data generated by smart cars. Data collected from Tesla electric cars in China is stored in the country, a company executive said last month.
