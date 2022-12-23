Tesla doubles discounts on Model 3, Model Y vehicles

Shares in Tesla fell more than 6% in early Thursday trading. The stock is down more than 60% this year, falling further than the broader market, driven in part by investor concerns about growing competition in the electric-vehicle market, worries about weakening vehicle demand as the economic outlook deteriorates and chief executive Mr. Musk’s heavy involvement in Twitter Inc., which the billionaire acquired in October in a deal valued at $44 billion. The company’s stock is on track for its biggest ever annual decline.

