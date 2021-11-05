Tesla effect? Investors reluctant on EV IPOs in Europe

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric truckmaker backed by Amazon.com Inc., is seeking to raise as much as $8.4 billion in a U.S. IPO that could give it a market value of as much as $53 billion. The listing would eclipse the June offering by XPeng Inc. which raised more than HK$16 billion ($2 billion) in the largest-ever listing for an EV maker.

