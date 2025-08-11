Tesla enters Delhi with second India showroom after Mumbai

After opening its first showroom in Mumbai and launching the Model Y crossover in India, Tesla has now opened its second showroom in the country. The second Tesla outlet in India is located at Worldmark 3, Aerocity, Delhi. The new showroom in Delhi, covering an area of 8,200 sq ft, has been launched with four superchargers. The US electric car manufacturer is planning to expand its supercharger network in the national capital region as it aims to set up superchargers in locations like Noida, Horizon Centre and Saket.

The opening of the second experience centre follows the inauguration of the first supercharger in Mumberi just a few days ago. Tesla's expansion plans also include setting up a charging network in eight different locations, including cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

The new showroom will showcase the Tesla Model Y, which is the only model available currently in the Indian market. The Tesla Model Y is available in India in both RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD variants. The price for the RWD model starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the long-range version is priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

In India, the rear-wheel drive variant of the Tesla Model Y is available with a 60 kWh battery or a larger 75 kWh battery pack. This RWD model is equipped with a single electric motor that generates approximately 290 bhp peak power. Furthermore, the 60 kWh battery is reported to have a WLTP range of 500 km when fully charged, while the long-range model promises a range of 622 km.

