Tesla expands Ahmedabad presence with approved body shop, Model Y test drives

Tesla has expanded its after-sales reach in India by launching its first Tesla-Approved Body Shop (TAB) in Ahmedabad. The plant will offer collision repair services, authentic Tesla parts, and trained technicians to serve customers in Gujarat.

Tesla says repairs will be carried out in accordance with the company's plant parameters. The decision will make Ahmedabad the latest addition to Tesla's network of approved body shops, providing services to customers in the city and nearby areas.

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Tesla Model Y test drives begin in Ahmedabad Tesla also launched vehicle display and test drive events for the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L in Ahmedabad. Test drives are available for customers to sign up for on Tesla's website and via its toll-free phone number.

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive will retail for ₹50.89 lakh in India. The range quoted by Tesla is 500 km (WLTP), and the storage capacity is 2,138 litres. The five-seat SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph within 5.9 seconds. Tesla plans to start rolling out the variant in July 2026.

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Model Y L gets a three-row layout The Model Y L is a three-row, six-seat, full-time all-wheel-drive model. According to Tesla, its WLTP range is up to 681 km, and 0-100 km acceleration is 5 seconds.

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The model has a maximum cargo capacity of 2,539 litres and is priced at ₹ 61.99 lakh in India. It's also a bit bigger than the five-seater Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive with an extra row and six seats.

Tesla expands its approved repair network The Ahmedabad facility is one of the six body shop locations in India that Tesla has approved. The company says that approved facilities are now available in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Apart from this, Tesla also provides home charging support across all states in India. The company has experience centres in its current cities: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, as per its release.

The Ahmedabad expansion is part of Tesla's efforts to expand its sales, charging, and after-sales network in India. The new addition will contribute to the company's plan to build a wider ownership and customer service ecosystem in the nation, the company said.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.