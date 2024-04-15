Tesla eyes Delhi and Mumbai for its first India showroom locations, suggests report
Tesla plans to open showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai as it prepares to launch sales in India this year. The company is focusing on new markets amid a global drop in vehicle deliveries and is producing right-hand drive cars in Germany for export to India.
Electric car manufacturer Tesla is eyeing potential showroom spots in New Delhi and Mumbai as it gears up to start selling its vehicles in India later this year, reported Reuters.
