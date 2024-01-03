Tesla Faces a Higher Bar for Hype in 2024

Tesla shares had a stellar 2023, in large part because they had such a dismal end to 2022. By the same logic, this year could be tough for the world’s most traded stock.
Tesla shares had a stellar 2023, in large part because they had such a dismal end to 2022. By the same logic, this year could be tough for the world’s most traded stock.
The company delivered roughly 485,000 electric vehicles last quarter—a bit better than expected, but worse than its Chinese rival BYD, which sold about 526,000. It is the first time the EV pioneer has been outsold on a quarterly basis. With the Chinese company offering cheaper vehicles in a larger home market, it won’t be the last.
The company delivered roughly 485,000 electric vehicles last quarter—a bit better than expected, but worse than its Chinese rival BYD, which sold about 526,000. It is the first time the EV pioneer has been outsold on a quarterly basis. With the Chinese company offering cheaper vehicles in a larger home market, it won’t be the last.
Tesla competes with BYD in China, albeit mostly at different price points, and their rivalry will soon head to Europe. But this is just part of a bigger problem: the increasing cost of Tesla’s rapid growth. Last year’s increase in deliveries of 495,000, or 38%—which compares to the company’s target of 50% production growth over a multiyear period—came after price cuts of about 16%, according to brokerage Bernstein.
Some variable costs fell, cushioning the blow, but Tesla still had to sacrifice profitability. Its closely watched gross automotive margin excluding regulatory credits is expected to be 17.1% for the fourth quarter, according to a FactSet consensus, and even this seems ambitious after 16.3% in the three months through September. It will report the actual number on Jan. 24. Two years ago, the company was reporting margins approaching 30%.
For this year, FactSet’s consensus points to slower growth of roughly 300,000 units, or 17%, to 2.1 million deliveries, together with a rebound in vehicle margins back toward 19%. It isn’t obvious what change will bring about this relatively benign scenario of lower-cost growth. Interest rates are only expected to fall slightly, and Tesla’s new product, the Cybertruck, will depress margins rather than giving them the boost new releases usually do for carmakers.
Even some analysts who are bullish on Tesla stock think expectations for 2024 are too high. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner, for example, has warned that this year’s results could be disappointing while rating Tesla a buy, based on the transformative potential of a mass-market product, dubbed the Model 2, that the company is expected to launch in 2025.
This is a reminder that Tesla’s stock is unusually dependent on distant and somewhat vague growth prospects rather than the profit outlook. Last year its share price more than doubled even as the consensus earnings-per-share estimate for 2023 fell 45%. The shares didn’t move much in response to Tuesday’s quarterly delivery figures.
The reasons for last year’s gains weren’t totally clear, but they probably had to do with details about the lower-cost manufacturing platform that will build the Model 2 on the one hand and hopes that artificial intelligence might accelerate the automation of driving on the other. These growth expectations are related: The value of a high-volume car could be much greater if the company also cracks the code to autonomy.
Just how such hopes will evolve this year is extremely hard to predict, which is why Tesla’s stock is so tough to call. But it is starting the year in a much more expensive place: A year ago, on Jan. 3, 2023, Tesla shares hit a low of $108—about 20 times forward earnings—after the company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter deliveries, following months of pressure as CEO Elon Musk sold stock to fund his acquisition of Twitter. They closed Tuesday at $248, or 65 times today’s lower, but still optimistic, earnings forecasts for the next 12 months.
Who knows what the hyperactive Musk will come up with next to galvanize fresh interest in Tesla’s shares. One thing we do know is that the bar for his hype is much higher in 2024 than it was in 2023.
Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com