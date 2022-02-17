1 min read.Updated: 17 Feb 2022, 05:27 PM ISTTom Krisher, PTI
US auto safety regulators said it has 354 complaints from owners during the past 9 months about ‘phantom braking’ in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years
Listen to this article
DETROIT :
US auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason.
The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
The probe is another in a string of enforcement efforts by the agency that include Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving" software. Despite their names, neither feature can drive the vehicles without people supervising.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!