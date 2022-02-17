This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking
1 min read.05:27 PM ISTTom Krisher, PTI
US auto safety regulators said it has 354 complaints from owners during the past 9 months about ‘phantom braking’ in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years
DETROIT :
US auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason.
The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
The probe is another in a string of enforcement efforts by the agency that include Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving" software. Despite their names, neither feature can drive the vehicles without people supervising.
