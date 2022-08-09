Tesla faces crowded field in China as new-energy car market booms3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 05:42 PM IST
Sales of electric and hybrid cars in world’s biggest auto market are forecast to hit a record six million this year
China’s homegrown new-energy vehicle makers are booming as demand surges, with sales now forecast to hit a record six million this year in the world’s largest auto market.