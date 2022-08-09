Tesla faces crowded field in China as new-energy car market booms

A number of lesser-known Chinese startups are also emerging in a wider field of competitors, with some clocking up record sales last month. Hozon Auto, Leap Motor and Seres Group Co., which codevelops EVs with Huawei Technologies Co., each sold more than 10,000 cars in July, the companies said. BYD, Hozon and Leap all have models available for prices starting at around a third of Tesla’s cheapest vehicle.

