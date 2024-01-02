Tesla Vs BYD: Tesla loses EV crown to Chinese automaker

Tesla Inc., the Austin-based automaker, has lost its pole position as the world's most popular EV maker to BYD Co. of China despite delivering more vehicles in global electric-car sales than expected in the fourth quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Elon Musk-owned company delivered over 484,507 vehicles in the fourth quarter, Tesla said, beating analysts’ estimate for 483,173 units. On the other hand, BYD—which produces both hybrid and full battery-powered cars—sold 526,409 EVs in the quarter to become the new No. 1 in EVs, driven by a strong end to the year for the electric vehicle in the Chinese market.

The US EV maker said the company exceeded its target to deliver 1.8 million vehicles for the year. The end-of-year performance was better than analysts had expected, as sales rose 20% from the same period in 2022 and picked up pace from earlier in 2023.

Earlier, Tesla CEO Musk said that the company had the potential to produce 2 million cars, and ordered a series of price cuts to stoke enough demand to support that much output, but the initiative failed.

Tesla shares rose about 1% before the start of regular trading Tuesday in New York. The stock soared 102% last year, rebounding from a record loss in 2022 linked to Musk’s takeover of Twitter, now known as X.

The new EV sales numbers reflect China's growing clout in the global automotive industry. The country may have overtaken Japan as the world's largest passenger-car exporter in 2023, after surpassing the US, South Korea and Germany in the last few years.

Though BYD has captured the pole position, but Tesla generates more revenue and profit than the Chinese automaker because it sells much higher-priced vehicles. The company relies on two models: Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan for the lion’s share of its sales. Both models accounted for 95% of deliveries in the fourth quarter.

Tesla's lineup was expanded late last year. The company started the sales of its Cybertruck, though years behind the schedule. The company has not disclosed the key figures for the stainless steel-clad pickup trucks it produced and delivered before year-end.

Earlier Musk stressed that it may take Tesla 12 to 18 months to reach volume production and generate positive cash flow with the pickup trucks, which are difficult to build and packed with new technology.

Tesla makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y in Fremont, California, and the Model 3 and Y in Shanghai. Model Y is also produced at its plants in Austin and outside Berlin.

