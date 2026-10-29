Tesla FSD crackdown: South Korean police book 80 people for illegally unlocking self-driving feature

South Korean police on Tuesday, 27 October, booked 80 people for allegedly activating Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature through unauthorized devices, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said. The suspects allegedly used devices, either bought overseas or homemade, to evade software restrictions and activate the driver-assistance function in vehicles not authorized to use in South Korea.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the agency's traffic crime investigation team arrested the suspects under the Motor Vehicle Management Act and recovered 21 devices that they say were to be used to illegally activate the function. According to the police, the devices were sourced from Europe, China and other locations. The investigators were concerned that bypassing manufacturer-imposed restrictions imposed by manufacturers would compromise vehicle safety and cause the FSD system to act unpredictably on public roads.

Tesla FSD activation raises safety concerns According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, one suspect purchased a European-made device and connected it to their Tesla to activate FSD without authorization. Another suspect, who has a background in the IT industry, was allegedly able to make an activation device based on information available on the internet, including the GitHub website for sharing and collaborating on code.

The suspects also communicated with each other in online communities, police said. They reportedly discussed techniques to disable FSD and to make it more difficult for evidence of the unauthorized activation to be recorded in their vehicles.

Investigators spotted potential safety problems, such as FSD not interpreting driving conditions properly or functioning differently than the driver intended, a police official said. The agency will keep investigating activities that might pose a risk to road safety.

Why is Tesla FSD restricted in South Korea? FSD is legally available only on certain US-made Tesla vehicles in South Korea, including the Model S, Model X and Cybertruck. The report said that these cars meet US road safety standards but are exempt from South Korea's automotive safety certification regulations under the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement.

However, China-built versions of these models, such as the Model 3 and Model Y, have not met China's safety regulations for the feature.

According to car market research company Carisyou Data Lab, South Korea had 2,29,311 Tesla vehicles on its roads as of August 2026. Of these, only 47,458 (about 20.7%) were legally allowed to use FSD.

Violators face prison time or heavy fines In April 2026, the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOT) noticed signs of unauthorized FSD activation, prompting a police investigation. Bypassing software restrictions that will impact vehicle safety is a concern for the government under the Motor Vehicle Management Act.

Violators could face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won (approximately $15,000), according to the report.