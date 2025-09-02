Disappointing numbers | Tesla gets bookings for just 600 Model Y cars in India since July launch: Report

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has received orders for just over 600 cars since launching sales in India in mid-July, reported Bloomberg News on Tuesday.

The company is planning to ship between 350 and 500 cars to India this year, of which the first batch is slated to land from Shanghai in early September, the report said.

The size of shipments is based on the full payments Tesla has received for the cars, as well as the company's ability to deliver outside the four cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram – where it has a physical presence, the report said.

The carmaker is targeting a niche segment of the domestic market, where EVs account for just 4% of overall sales.

Tesla had launched its Model Y car in India In July for about $70,000, a price that reflects the country's high tariffs on imported EVs.

Tesla's sales rout in European markets continued in August Amid fierce competition from China's BYD and a backlash against CEO Elon Musk, Tesla's sales rout this year in a number of European countries continued in August, although Norway, Spain and Portugal bucked the trend.

Registrations of new Tesla cars in France fell 47.3% in August from a year-ago period, while the overall car market rose nearly 2.2%, data showed on Monday.

In Sweden, where electric vehicle sales were flat and the overall market was up 6%, Tesla registrations dropped more than 84%. In Denmark, its sales fell 42%.

Tesla registrations were down 50% in the Netherlands and 4.4% in Italy.

Earlier this year, Tesla representatives in Europe argued that the sales decline was largely due to production shifting to a revamped version of the Model Y, which had been Europe's top-selling car in 2023.

Model Y sales declined 46.5% in Denmark in August and 87% in Sweden.

The EV maker’s competitive problems compounded by Musk's politics - he helped bankroll Donald Trump's US presidential election win last year and has championed European far-right parties - which have sparked a fierce consumer backlash.

Norway saw a 21.3% jump in Tesla registrations.