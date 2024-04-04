Tesla gets ready to import German-made EVs to India
The company will continue to evaluate exports from Shanghai as well
New Delhi: It’s Berlin, not Shanghai. The German capital is where American electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla is likely to import cars into India from, even as the Centre's new electric vehicle policy clears the way for its much-awaited entry into India, according to people aware of the matter. They added, however, that the company will continue to evaluate exports from Shanghai as well.