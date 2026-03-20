Tesla gets reprieve as US safety regulator rejects plea to recall 2.26 million vehicles over safety flaws. Details here

The American automotive safety regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), on Friday dismissed a petition for a broad recall affecting roughly 2.26 million Tesla cars, concluding that no proof of a safety-related flaw exists.

The ruling eliminates the immediate threat of a massive recall for Tesla, though regulatory pressure persists as officials continue to examine its Full Self-Driving automated-driving package.

A petition filed in March 2023 claimed Tesla models might heighten the chance of pedal errors, potentially causing sudden acceleration because of control variations like one-pedal operation. NHTSA stated that it discovered no signs of a malfunction or safety hazard, pointing to extremely few pertinent accidents and records indicating cars functioned as designed.

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The request had sought a recall of every Tesla car manufactured since 2013 and suggested safety measures like forcing operators to press the brake pedal before coming to a halt. NHTSA noted Tesla's implementation of regenerative braking, or "one-pedal driving," is standard throughout the electric vehicle industry and not exclusive to the manufacturer.

The department identified just a few collisions possibly connected to the matter and said vehicle logs proved cars reacted correctly to driver commands, adding there was no proof the suggested remedy would have averted such events. It promised to keep tracking any fresh safety data.

Simultaneously, the regulator on Thursday intensified its investigation into 3.2 million Tesla units with Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver support over fears the technology might not identify or alert operators in low-visibility settings.

NHTSA initially launched an early assessment into the company's FSD programmes in October 2024 for 2.4 million cars. The department is currently starting an engineering study, a mandatory phase before it can demand a recall.

Tesla announced on Friday that the Dutch authority, RDW, is currently evaluating its application for the FSD platform and is scheduled to provide certification in the Netherlands by 10 April. The firm added that the endorsement might clear the path for acceptance throughout Europe, with possible EU-wide authorisation expected by this summer.

Tesla in talks with Chinese firms to buy solar equipment Tesla is currently negotiating the acquisition of manufacturing equipment valued at $2.9 billion from Chinese vendors to produce solar cells and panels, according to a Reuters report.

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This procurement effort is a key component of CEO Elon Musk’s strategy to scale domestic energy production. In January, Musk asserted that solar energy has the potential to satisfy the entire electrical demand of the United States, particularly as energy-intensive data centres continue to expand across the country.

Suzhou Maxwell Technologies, recognised as the global leader in screen-printing machinery for solar cell fabrication, has emerged as a primary candidate for the multi-billion-dollar contract. Sources indicate the firm is already seeking necessary export clearances from China’s commerce ministry for the specialised hardware. Because these discussions are confidential, the sources requested anonymity.

Beyond Maxwell, other high-profile Chinese entities linked to the potential equipment deal include Laplace Renewable Energy Technology and Shenzhen S.C. New Energy Technology, as Tesla seeks to secure the infrastructure required for its ambitious 100-gigawatt domestic solar target.