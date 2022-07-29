Tesla, GM, other EV makers get potential win in Senate deal3 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 11:59 AM IST
Climate proposal would extend $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit, lift manufacturer cap
The Senate deal to create a package of climate and healthcare spending measures would preserve—and in some cases expand—tax credits for electric-vehicle purchases, a potential boost for Tesla Inc., General Motors Co. and other auto makers.