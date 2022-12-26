Tesla halts auto production at Shanghai plant in rare Christmas suspension

Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment. On Sunday, the company told the Global Times, a news outlet run by China’s Communist Party, that it had planned for annual maintenance of its car-manufacturing lines in Shanghai this week, and that workers would take a break during the period. Tesla said it wouldn’t shut the workshop that manufactures charging piles during this period, according to the Global Times report. Reuters earlier reported on the suspension.

